Weather Alerts

Flash Flood Warning issued August 18 at 5:05PM PDT until August 18 at 7:15PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

August 19, 2023 12:57 AM
Published 5:05 PM

At 505 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms continuing over
the York Fire burn scar. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to
begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,
creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
the York Fire burn scar
Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of
creeks, roads and normally dry washes is likely. The heavy rains
will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep
terrain, especially in and around these areas.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Weather Alerts

National Weather Service

