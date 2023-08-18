Skip to Content
Flash Flood Warning issued August 18 at 5:32PM PDT until August 18 at 7:15PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

August 19, 2023 1:12 AM
At 532 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain from the southern part of the Mojave National Preserve
southward to Interstate 40 west of Highway 95. Flash flooding is
ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,
creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
mainly rural areas of San Bernardino County

This includes the following roads…
Interstate 40 in California between mile markers 110 and 126.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.

National Weather Service

