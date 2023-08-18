Flash Flood Warning issued August 18 at 5:35PM PDT until August 18 at 7:15PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

At 535 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain from Highway 62 between mile markers 60 and 95 north to Essex

and east to near Highway 95. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected

to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,

creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Highway 95 At Mile Marker 29, Essex, Vidal Junction, Big River and

Earp.

This includes the following roads…

Highway 95 in San Bernardino County between mile markers 1 and 36.

Interstate 40 in California between mile markers 86 and 109.

State Route 62 in San Bernardino County east of mile marker 59.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.