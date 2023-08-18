Flash Flood Warning issued August 18 at 5:40PM PDT until August 18 at 8:45PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Southwestern Mohave County in northwestern Arizona…

San Bernardino County in southern California…

South Central Clark County in southern Nevada…

* Until 845 PM MST /845 PM PDT/.

* At 540 PM MST /540 PM PDT/, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms

producing heavy rain across far southern Clark, extreme eastern

San Bernardino, and western Mohave counties. Flash flooding is

ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water

crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Bullhead City, Laughlin, Katherine Landing, Topock, Yucca,

Searchlight, Needles, Big Bend Rec Area, Mesquite Creek, Mojave

Ranch Estates, Mohave Valley, Oatman, Arizona Village, Highway 95

And I-40, Golden Valley, Cal-Nev-Ari and Willow Valley.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.