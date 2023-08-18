Flash Flood Warning issued August 18 at 5:40PM PDT until August 18 at 8:45PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Southwestern Mohave County in northwestern Arizona…
San Bernardino County in southern California…
South Central Clark County in southern Nevada…
* Until 845 PM MST /845 PM PDT/.
* At 540 PM MST /540 PM PDT/, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms
producing heavy rain across far southern Clark, extreme eastern
San Bernardino, and western Mohave counties. Flash flooding is
ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water
crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Bullhead City, Laughlin, Katherine Landing, Topock, Yucca,
Searchlight, Needles, Big Bend Rec Area, Mesquite Creek, Mojave
Ranch Estates, Mohave Valley, Oatman, Arizona Village, Highway 95
And I-40, Golden Valley, Cal-Nev-Ari and Willow Valley.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.