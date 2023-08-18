Flash Flood Warning issued August 18 at 5:42PM PDT until August 18 at 8:45PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
At 542 PM MST /542 PM PDT/, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms
producing heavy rain across far southern Clark, extreme eastern San
Bernardino, and western Mohave counties. Flash flooding is ongoing
or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,
creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Bullhead City, Laughlin, Katherine Landing, Topock, Yucca,
Searchlight, Needles, Big Bend Rec Area, Mesquite Creek, Mojave
Ranch Estates, Mohave Valley, Oatman, Arizona Village, Highway 95
And I-40, Golden Valley, Cal-Nev-Ari and Willow Valley.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.