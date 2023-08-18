Flash Flood Warning issued August 18 at 6:08PM PDT until August 18 at 7:15PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

At 608 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms had moved away

from the York Fire burn scar. Heavy rain had fallen on the burn

area, and more thunderstorms were approaching from the south, so

flash flooding is still a concern.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,

creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

the York Fire burn scar

Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of

creeks, roads and normally dry washes is likely. The heavy rains

will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep

terrain, especially in and around these areas.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.