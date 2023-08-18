Flash Flood Warning issued August 18 at 6:19PM PDT until August 18 at 7:15PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

At 619 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain from Highway 62 between mile markers 60 and 90 north to Essex.

Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,

creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Essex.

This includes the following roads…

Highway 95 in San Bernardino County between mile markers 32 and 36.

Interstate 40 in California between mile markers 86 and 109.

State Route 62 in San Bernardino County east of mile marker 59.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.