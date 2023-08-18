Flash Flood Warning issued August 18 at 6:21PM PDT until August 18 at 7:15PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

At 621 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms continuing from

the southern part of the Mojave National Preserve to Interstate 40

east of Essex. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,

creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

mainly rural areas of San Bernardino County

This includes the following roads…

Interstate 40 in California between mile markers 110 and 126.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.