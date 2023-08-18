Flash Flood Warning issued August 18 at 6:35PM PDT until August 18 at 8:15PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
At 635 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have
fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in
the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
washes and creeks running across State Route 177 north of Desert
Center, potentially flooding the highway.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.