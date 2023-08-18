Flash Flood Warning issued August 18 at 6:41PM PDT until August 18 at 8:45PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

At 641 PM MST /641 PM PDT/, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms

continuing to move north through the Laughlin and Oatman areas.

Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,

creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Bullhead City, Laughlin, Katherine Landing, Topock, Yucca,

Searchlight, Needles, Big Bend Rec Area, Mesquite Creek, Mojave

Ranch Estates, Mohave Valley, Oatman, Arizona Village, Highway 95

And I-40, Golden Valley, Cal-Nev-Ari and Willow Valley.

This includes the following roads…

Highway 95 in Clark County between mile markers 0 and 20.

State Route 68 in Mohave County between mile markers 1 and 28.

State Route 95 in Mohave County between mile markers 199 and 250.

Highway 95 in San Bernardino County between mile markers 40 and 80.

Oatman Highway between mile markers 1 and 47.

Highway 93 in Mohave County between mile markers 59 and 68.

State Route 163 in Clark County between mile markers 0 and 19.

Interstate 40 in Arizona between mile markers 0 and 45.

Interstate 40 in California between mile markers 127 and 155.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.