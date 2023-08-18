Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 18 at 2:54PM PDT until August 18 at 3:15PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

At 252 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 19 miles east of

Twentynine Palms Airport, or 27 miles east of Twentynine Palms,

moving northwest at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs and trees.

This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

southeastern San Bernardino County.

Although the storm has weakened slightly, the threat for severe

weather continues. For your protection move to an interior room on

the lowest floor of a building.