Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 18 at 2:54PM PDT until August 18 at 3:15PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
At 252 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 19 miles east of
Twentynine Palms Airport, or 27 miles east of Twentynine Palms,
moving northwest at 15 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs and trees.
This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of
southeastern San Bernardino County.
Although the storm has weakened slightly, the threat for severe
weather continues. For your protection move to an interior room on
the lowest floor of a building.