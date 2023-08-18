Special Weather Statement issued August 18 at 5:02PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 501 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11

miles southwest of Mt. Signal, or 17 miles southwest of Calexico,

moving north at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

El Centro, Imperial, Plaster City, Ocotillo, Mt. Signal, El Centro

Naval Airfield, Heber, Coyote Wells, Dixieland, and Seeley.

This includes the following highways…

CA Interstate 8 between mile markers 11 and 41.

CA Route 111 between mile markers 7 and 18.

CA Route 86 between mile markers 1 and 15.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.