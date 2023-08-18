Special Weather Statement issued August 18 at 6:04PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 603 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 8 miles northeast of Hwy S2 Vallecito Creek Rd

to 9 miles northwest of Plaster City to near Mt. Signal. Movement was

north at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Imperial, Plaster City, Ocotillo, Westmorland, Mt. Signal, El Centro

Naval Airfield, Ocotillo Wells, Fish Creek Wash, Coyote Wells,

Dixieland, and Seeley.

This includes the following highways…

CA Interstate 8 near mile marker 1, and between mile markers 3 and

36.

CA Route 78 between mile markers 1 and 13.

CA Route 86 between mile markers 25 and 49.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.