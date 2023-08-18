Tropical Cyclone Statement issued August 18 at 1:48PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

This product covers EXTREME SOUTHWESTERN CALIFORNIA

Hilary to produce rare and dangerous flash flooding and tropical

storm-force winds.

NEW INFORMATION

—————

* CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS:

– None

* CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS:

– A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Apple and Lucerne

Valleys, Coachella Valley, Orange County Coastal Areas, Orange

County Inland Areas, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino

County Mountains, San Bernardino and Riverside County

Valleys-The Inland Empire, San Diego County Coastal Areas, San

Diego County Deserts, San Diego County Mountains, San Diego

County Valleys, San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning, and Santa Ana

Mountains and Foothills

* STORM INFORMATION:

– About 1110 miles south-southeast of San Mateo Point CA or about

1040 miles south-southeast of Mouth of Tijuana River CA

– 18.2N 111.8W

– Storm Intensity 145 mph

– Movement Northwest or 315 degrees at 10 mph

SITUATION OVERVIEW

——————

Hurricane Hilary will weaken to a tropical storm as it approaches

Southern California this weekend. Flash flooding will be possible

across the whole region, with rare and dangerous flooding possible

across the mountains and deserts. Strong, tropical-storm force winds

will be possible Sunday into Monday.

POTENTIAL IMPACTS

—————–

* FLOODING RAIN:

Prepare for life-threatening rainfall flooding having possible

devastating impacts across Southern California. Potential impacts

include:

– Extreme rainfall flooding may prompt numerous evacuations and

rescues.

– Rivers and tributaries may overwhelmingly overflow their banks in

many places with deep moving water. Small streams, creeks,

canals, and ditches may become raging rivers. In mountain areas,

deadly runoff may rage down valleys while increasing

susceptibility to rockslides and mudslides. Flood control systems

and barriers may become stressed.

– Flood waters can enter numerous structures within multiple

communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed

away. Numerous places where flood waters may cover escape

routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of raging water

with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become very

dangerous. Numerous road and bridge closures with some weakened

or washed out.

Prepare for life-threatening rainfall flooding having possible

extensive impacts across Southern California.

* WIND:

Prepare for dangerous wind having possible significant impacts across

Southern California. Potential impacts in this area include:

– Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with damage

to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few buildings

experiencing window, door, and garage door failures. Mobile

homes damaged, especially if unanchored. Unsecured lightweight

objects become dangerous projectiles.

– Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater

numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Several

fences and roadway signs blown over.

– Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban

or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on

bridges and other elevated roadways.

– Scattered power and communications outages, but more prevalent

in areas with above ground lines.

Also, prepare for hazardous wind having possible limited impacts

across Southern California.

* TORNADOES:

Prepare for a tornado event having possible limited impacts across

EXTREME SOUTHWESTERN CALIFORNIA. Potential impacts include:

– The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution

of emergency plans during tropical events.

– A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power

and communications disruptions.

– Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys

toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned,

large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees

knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and boats pulled

from moorings.

* SURGE:

Little to no impacts are anticipated at this time across EXTREME

SOUTHWESTERN CALIFORNIA.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

———————————-

* EVACUATIONS:

Listen to local official for recommended preparedness actions,

including possible evacuation. If ordered to evacuate, do so

immediately.

* OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION:

Now is the time to check your emergency plan and emergency supplies

kit and take necessary actions to protect your family and secure your

home or business.

When making safety and preparedness decisions, do not focus on the

exact forecast track since hazards such as flooding rain, damaging

wind gusts, storm surge, and tornadoes extend well away from the

center of the storm.

If in a place that is vulnerable to high wind, such as near large

trees, a manufactured home, upper floors of a high-rise building, or

on a boat, plan to move to safe shelter.

If you live in a place particularly vulnerable to flooding, such as

near the ocean or a large inland lake, in a low-lying or poor

drainage area, in a valley, or near an already swollen river, plan to

move to safe shelter on higher ground.

Always heed the advice of local officials and comply with orders that

are issued. Do not needlessly jeopardize your life or the lives of

others.

When securing your property, outside preparations should be concluded

as soon as possible before conditions deteriorate. The onset of

strong gusty winds or flooding can cause certain preparedness

activities to become unsafe.

Be sure to let friends and family members know of your intentions for

weathering the storm and your whereabouts. Have someone located away

from the threatened area serve as your point of contact. Share vital

contact information with others. Keep cell phones handy and charged.

Check on those who may not be fully aware of the situation or who are

unable to make personal preparations.

If you are a visitor, know the name of the county in which you are

located and where it is relative to current watches and warnings. If

staying at a hotel, ask the management staff about their onsite

disaster plan. Listen for evacuation orders, especially pertaining to

area visitors.

Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather Radio and local news

outlets for official storm information. Listen for possible changes

to the forecast.

There is a threat from tornadoes with this storm. Have multiple ways

to receive Tornado Warnings. Be ready to shelter quickly.

* ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION:

– For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov

– For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org

– For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org

NEXT UPDATE

———–

The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather

Service in San Diego CA around , or sooner if conditions warrant.