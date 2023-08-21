Flood Warning issued August 21 at 9:14PM PDT until August 22 at 9:00AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE…Portions of California and south central Nevada, including

the following counties, in California, Inyo and San Bernardino. In

south central Nevada, Nye.

* WHEN…Until 900 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Flooding on the Armargosa River and its many tributaries

in southern Nye, southeast Inyo and far northern San Bernardino

Counties. Flooding around the Amargosa River will continue tonight

into Tuesday morning. Numerous roads remain closed due to

flooding. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not

be passable.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 907 PM PDT, gauge reports indicated very high flows

continue in the Amargosa River basin with little change in

the water level since Monday morning. Flooding is ongoing.

– Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Death Valley Junction, Amargosa Valley, Lathrop Wells, Tecopa

and Dumont Dunes.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Do not

drive around barricades. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.