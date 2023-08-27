Excessive Heat Warning issued August 27 at 10:11AM PDT until August 29 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures several
degrees above late-August averages.
* WHERE…In Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest
Deserts and Lake Mead National Recreation Area. In California,
Cadiz Basin and San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River
Valley. In Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation Area.
* WHEN…From 10 AM Monday to 8 PM PDT/MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
Drink plenty of water, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to the early-morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.