Excessive Heat Warning issued August 27 at 9:15PM PDT until August 29 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

August 28, 2023 6:42 AM
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 100 to
108 in the Inland Empire, and 90 to 104 in the San Diego
County Valleys.

* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland
Empire and San Diego County Valleys.

* WHEN…From 10 AM Monday to 8 PM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible
and drink plenty of water.

National Weather Service

