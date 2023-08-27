Heat Advisory issued August 27 at 9:15PM PDT until August 29 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Temperatures of 96 to 102 expected.
* WHERE…Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills and Orange County
Inland Areas.
* WHEN…From 10 AM Monday to 8 PM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Heat illnesses may occur.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible
and drink plenty of water.