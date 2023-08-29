Excessive Heat Warning issued August 29 at 9:24PM PDT until August 30 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 108
to 116.
* WHERE…Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San
Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible
and drink plenty of water.