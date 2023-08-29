Heat Advisory issued August 29 at 9:24PM PDT until August 30 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…High temperatures lower 90s to 102.
* WHERE…Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Heat illnesses may occur.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible
and drink plenty of water.