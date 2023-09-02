Skip to Content
Flash Flood Warning issued September 2 at 3:35PM PDT until September 2 at 7:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Published 3:35 PM

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…
San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 700 PM PDT.

* At 335 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across eastern San Bernardino County. Flash flooding is
ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water
crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Lake Havasu City, Laughlin, Highway 95 At Mile Marker 29, Parker
Dam, Needles, Highway 95 And I-40, Mohave Valley, Vidal Junction,
Big River, Earp, Three Dunes Campground and Black Meadow Landing
Campground.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

National Weather Service

