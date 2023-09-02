Flash Flood Warning issued September 2 at 3:35PM PDT until September 2 at 7:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 700 PM PDT.

* At 335 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across eastern San Bernardino County. Flash flooding is

ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water

crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Lake Havasu City, Laughlin, Highway 95 At Mile Marker 29, Parker

Dam, Needles, Highway 95 And I-40, Mohave Valley, Vidal Junction,

Big River, Earp, Three Dunes Campground and Black Meadow Landing

Campground.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.