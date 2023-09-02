Flash Flood Warning issued September 2 at 3:35PM PDT until September 2 at 7:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
San Bernardino County in southern California…
* Until 700 PM PDT.
* At 335 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across eastern San Bernardino County. Flash flooding is
ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water
crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Lake Havasu City, Laughlin, Highway 95 At Mile Marker 29, Parker
Dam, Needles, Highway 95 And I-40, Mohave Valley, Vidal Junction,
Big River, Earp, Three Dunes Campground and Black Meadow Landing
Campground.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.