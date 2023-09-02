Flash Flood Warning issued September 2 at 4:47PM PDT until September 2 at 8:30PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
San Bernardino County in southern California…
Central Clark County in southern Nevada…
* Until 830 PM PDT.
* At 447 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across central Clark County and far northeastern San
Bernardino County. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water
crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Fast
moving water continues to move through the flood
channels across eastern and southern Las Vegas, with
areas of water continuing over the roadway.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Henderson, Boulder City, Anthem, Southern Highlands, Enterprise,
Jean, Mountains Edge, Green Valley, Paradise, Sam Boyd Stadium,
Primm, East Las Vegas, Lake Las Vegas, Las Vegas Bay, Sloan, Seven
Hills, Silverado Ranch, Goodsprings, Railroad Pass and Nipton.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.