Flash Flood Warning issued September 2 at 4:51PM PDT until September 2 at 7:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

At 451 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain across eastern San Bernardino County. Flash flooding is ongoing

or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,

creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Lake Havasu City, Laughlin, Highway 95 At Mile Marker 29, Parker

Dam, Needles, Highway 95 And I-40, Mohave Valley, Vidal Junction,

Big River, Earp, Three Dunes Campground and Black Meadow Landing

Campground.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.