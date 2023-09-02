Flash Flood Warning issued September 2 at 4:51PM PDT until September 2 at 7:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
At 451 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain across eastern San Bernardino County. Flash flooding is ongoing
or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,
creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Lake Havasu City, Laughlin, Highway 95 At Mile Marker 29, Parker
Dam, Needles, Highway 95 And I-40, Mohave Valley, Vidal Junction,
Big River, Earp, Three Dunes Campground and Black Meadow Landing
Campground.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.