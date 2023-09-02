Flash Flood Warning issued September 2 at 5:48PM PDT until September 2 at 8:30PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
At 548 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,
creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Extensive flash
flooding reported along Interstate 15 through Primm.
Fast moving water continues to move through the flood
channels across eastern and southern Las Vegas, with
areas of water continuing over the roadway.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Henderson, Boulder City, Anthem, Southern Highlands, Enterprise,
Jean, Mountains Edge, Green Valley, Paradise, Sam Boyd Stadium,
Primm, East Las Vegas, Lake Las Vegas, Las Vegas Bay, Sloan, Seven
Hills, Silverado Ranch, Goodsprings, Railroad Pass and Nipton.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.