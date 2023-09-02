Skip to Content
Weather Alerts

Flash Flood Warning issued September 2 at 5:55PM PDT until September 2 at 8:30PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Published 5:55 PM

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…
San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 830 PM PDT.

* At 555 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across central San Bernardino County. Flash flooding is
ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Baker, Ludlow and Amboy.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

