Flash Flood Warning issued September 2 at 6:38PM PDT until September 2 at 8:30PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
At 638 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain across central San Bernardino County. Flash flooding is ongoing
or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor
drainage and low-lying areas.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Baker, Ludlow and Amboy.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.