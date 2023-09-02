Flash Flood Warning issued September 2 at 6:38PM PDT until September 2 at 8:30PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

At 638 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain across central San Bernardino County. Flash flooding is ongoing

or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor

drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Baker, Ludlow and Amboy.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.