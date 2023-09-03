Wind Advisory issued September 3 at 1:45PM PDT until September 4 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph expected.
* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains, San Diego County
Mountains, Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San
Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.
* WHEN…From 11 AM Sunday to 5 AM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.