Excessive Heat Warning issued September 10 at 4:37AM PDT until September 10 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…High temperatures of 106 to 110.
* WHERE…Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San
Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.
* WHEN…Through 8 PM today.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when
possible, and drink plenty of water.