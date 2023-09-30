Wind Advisory issued September 30 at 1:26PM PDT until October 1 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph.
* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains, San Diego County
Mountains, Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San
Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.
* WHEN…Until 3 AM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds are expected for this
afternoon into this evening.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.