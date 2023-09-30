Skip to Content
Weather Alerts

Wind Advisory issued September 30 at 1:26PM PDT until October 1 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

By
Updated
October 1, 2023 12:57 AM
Published 1:26 PM

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains, San Diego County
Mountains, Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San
Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

* WHEN…Until 3 AM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds are expected for this
afternoon into this evening.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content