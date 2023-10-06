Skip to Content
Heat Advisory issued October 6 at 6:56PM PDT until October 7 at 7:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

October 7, 2023 4:12 AM
Published 6:56 PM

* WHAT…Temperatures 90 to 100.

* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland
Empire, San Diego County Valleys and Orange County Inland
Areas.

* WHEN…Until 7 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…High temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur,
especially with physical exertion during the afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Low temperatures will be mostly in the
upper 50s and 60s which will help mitigate the effects of the
daytime heat.

* OUTLOOK…Cooler weather next week.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

National Weather Service

