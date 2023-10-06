Heat Advisory issued October 6 at 6:56PM PDT until October 7 at 7:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Temperatures 90 to 100.
* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland
Empire, San Diego County Valleys and Orange County Inland
Areas.
* WHEN…Until 7 PM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…High temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur,
especially with physical exertion during the afternoon.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Low temperatures will be mostly in the
upper 50s and 60s which will help mitigate the effects of the
daytime heat.
* OUTLOOK…Cooler weather next week.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.