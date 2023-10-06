Heat Advisory issued October 6 at 6:56PM PDT until October 7 at 7:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Temperatures 90 to 100.

* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland

Empire, San Diego County Valleys and Orange County Inland

Areas.

* WHEN…Until 7 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…High temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur,

especially with physical exertion during the afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Low temperatures will be mostly in the

upper 50s and 60s which will help mitigate the effects of the

daytime heat.

* OUTLOOK…Cooler weather next week.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.