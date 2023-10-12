Wind Advisory issued October 12 at 2:17AM PDT until October 12 at 3:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland

Empire and Orange County Inland Areas.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM PDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds are expected this

morning.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.