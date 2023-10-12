Wind Advisory issued October 12 at 2:17AM PDT until October 12 at 3:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph.
* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland
Empire and Orange County Inland Areas.
* WHEN…Until 3 PM PDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds are expected this
morning.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.