Wind Advisory issued October 12 at 2:17AM PDT until October 12 at 3:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains and Santa Ana

Mountains and Foothills.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM PDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds are expected this

morning.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.