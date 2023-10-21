Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued October 21 at 8:45PM PDT until October 23 at 11:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

today at 8:27 AM
Published 8:45 PM

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts of 55 to 65 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains, San Diego County
Mountains, Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San
Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

* WHEN…From 3 PM Sunday to 11 AM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down. Blowing dust/sand and reduced
visibility expected in the deserts.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

National Weather Service

