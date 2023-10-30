High Wind Warning issued October 30 at 1:18PM PDT until October 30 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, northeast winds 25 to 35 mph
with gusts to 60 mph. For the Wind Advisory, northeast winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE…Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills and Orange County
Inland Areas.
* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, until 10 PM PDT this
evening. For the Wind Advisory, from 10 PM this evening to 8
PM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Strong winds could damage trees and other objects.
Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Use caution if you must drive.