High Wind Warning issued October 30 at 1:18PM PDT until October 30 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, northeast winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 55 mph. Isolated gusts in the foothills to 65

mph.For the Wind Advisory, northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 45 mph expected. Isolated gusts to 55 mph.

* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland

Empire, San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County

Mountains and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, until 10 PM PDT this

evening. For the Wind Advisory, from 10 PM this evening to 8

PM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Strong winds could damage trees and other objects.

Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Use caution if you must drive.