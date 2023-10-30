Skip to Content
Weather Alerts

Wind Advisory issued October 30 at 10:20PM PDT until October 31 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

By
Updated
today at 8:42 AM
Published 10:20 PM

* WHAT…Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland
Empire, San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County
Mountains and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

* WHEN…Through 8 PM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content