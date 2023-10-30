Wind Advisory issued October 30 at 10:20PM PDT until October 31 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 50 mph.
* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland
Empire, San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County
Mountains and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.
* WHEN…Through 8 PM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.