Wind Advisory issued October 30 at 1:18PM PDT until October 31 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, northeast winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to 60 mph. For the Wind Advisory, northeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE…Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills and Orange County

Inland Areas.

* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, until 10 PM PDT this

evening. For the Wind Advisory, from 10 PM this evening to 8

PM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Strong winds could damage trees and other objects.

Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Use caution if you must drive.