Wind Advisory issued November 7 at 11:08AM PST until November 9 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.
* WHERE…Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Lake Havasu and Fort
Mohave, Eastern Mojave Desert, Cadiz Basin, San Bernardino
County-Upper Colorado River Valley, and Southern Clark County.
* WHEN…From 6 AM PST /7 AM MST/ Wednesday to 6 PM PST /7 PM MST/
Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles and motorcycles. These winds will create
choppy waters and large waves on area lakes. Gusty winds will blow
around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few
power outages may result.
Use extra caution if driving a high profile vehicle or motorcycle.
Boaters should avoid the open waters or postpone outings until the
winds subside. Secure outdoor objects.