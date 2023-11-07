Wind Advisory issued November 7 at 8:43PM PST until November 9 at 2:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

…ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS DUE TO LOW RELATIVE

HUMIDITY…

* WHAT…North to Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 50

mph expected. Local gusts to 60 mph in wind-prone areas.

* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland

Empire, San Bernardino County Mountains, Santa Ana Mountains

and Foothills, San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning and Orange

County Inland Areas.

* WHEN…From 10 AM Wednesday to 2 PM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest winds are expected Wednesday

evening through early Thursday morning. Very low relative

humidity will elevate fire weather conditions.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.