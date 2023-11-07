Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued November 7 at 8:43PM PST until November 9 at 2:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

November 8, 2023
…ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITY…

* WHAT…North to Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 50
mph expected. Local gusts to 60 mph in wind-prone areas.

* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland
Empire, San Bernardino County Mountains, Santa Ana Mountains
and Foothills, San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning and Orange
County Inland Areas.

* WHEN…From 10 AM Wednesday to 2 PM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest winds are expected Wednesday
evening through early Thursday morning. Very low relative
humidity will elevate fire weather conditions.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

National Weather Service

