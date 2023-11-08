Wind Advisory issued November 8 at 1:22PM PST until November 9 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

* IMPACTS…Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles and motorcycles. These winds will create choppy waters and large waves on area lakes. Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Use extra caution if driving a high profile vehicle or motorcycle. Boaters should avoid the open waters or postpone outings until the winds subside. Secure outdoor objects.

* WHAT…North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.