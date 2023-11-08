Wind Advisory issued November 8 at 3:06PM PST until November 9 at 2:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Lowest humidity will fall to 10 to 15 percent today and 5 to 10 percent Thursday with poor overnight recovery. The low humidity combined with the winds will result in elevated to locally critical fire weather conditions. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down.

* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San Bernardino County Mountains, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills, San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning and Orange County Inland Areas.

* WHAT…North to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph expected.

