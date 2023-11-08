Wind Advisory issued November 8 at 3:20AM PST until November 9 at 2:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…North to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55
mph expected.
* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland
Empire, San Bernardino County Mountains, Santa Ana Mountains
and Foothills, San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning and Orange
County Inland Areas.
* WHEN…From 6 AM this morning to 2 PM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Lowest humidity will fall to 10 to 15
percent today and 5 to 10 percent Thursday with poor overnight
recovery. The low humidity combined with the winds will result
in elevated to locally critical fire weather conditions.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.