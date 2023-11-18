Wind Advisory issued November 18 at 11:38AM PST until November 19 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, west winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 65 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch, northeast to east winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to 70 mph possible.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains and San Diego County

Mountains.

* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, from 2 AM to 4 PM PST Sunday.

For the High Wind Watch, from Monday afternoon through Tuesday

afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Strong winds could damage trees and other objects.

Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile

vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…For the Wind Advisory, strongest northwest

winds from the ridge lines to the desert slopes Sunday morning.

Peak gusts could reach 70 mph on the slopes of Mt. San Jacinto.

For the High Wind Watch, strongest northeast to east winds with

gusts to 70 mph, along the coastal slopes.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this

situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe

location prior to the onset of winds.