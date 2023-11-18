Wind Advisory issued November 18 at 11:38AM PST until November 19 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with
local gusts 65 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch, north to
northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 70 mph possible.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains.
* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, from 2 AM to 4 PM PST Sunday.
For the High Wind Watch, from Sunday evening through Tuesday
morning.
* IMPACTS…Strong winds could damage trees and other objects.
Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest northwest winds from the ridge
line to the desert slopes near the Morongo Pass Sunday morning.
Peak gusts could reach 75 mph in this remote area. For the High
Wind Watch, strongest north winds to 70 mph near the Cajon
Pass on Monday.
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.