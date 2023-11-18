Wind Advisory issued November 18 at 11:38AM PST until November 19 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, west winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts
to 70 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch, east winds 35 to 45
mph with gusts to 70 mph possible.
* WHERE…San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.
* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, from 2 AM to 4 PM PST Sunday.
For the High Wind Watch, from Sunday evening through Tuesday
afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Strong winds could damage trees and other objects.
Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest west winds with gusts to 70 mph
Sunday morning. For the High Wind Watch, strongest east winds to
70 mph Tuesday morning.
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.