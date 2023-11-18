Wind Advisory issued November 18 at 11:38AM PST until November 19 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, west winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts

to 70 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch, east winds 35 to 45

mph with gusts to 70 mph possible.

* WHERE…San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, from 2 AM to 4 PM PST Sunday.

For the High Wind Watch, from Sunday evening through Tuesday

afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Strong winds could damage trees and other objects.

Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile

vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest west winds with gusts to 70 mph

Sunday morning. For the High Wind Watch, strongest east winds to

70 mph Tuesday morning.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this

situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe

location prior to the onset of winds.