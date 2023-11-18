Wind Advisory issued November 18 at 2:39AM PST until November 19 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…West winds winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph early
Sunday morning becoming northwest late Sunday morning through the
afternoon and evening.
* WHERE…Eastern Mojave Desert, Morongo Basin, and Western Mojave
Desert.
* WHEN…From 2 AM to 10 PM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles and motorcycles. Gusty winds will blow
around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few
power outages may result.
Use extra caution if driving high profile vehicles or motorcycles.
Secure outdoor objects.