Wind Advisory issued November 18 at 2:39AM PST until November 19 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…West winds winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph early

Sunday morning becoming northwest late Sunday morning through the

afternoon and evening.

* WHERE…Eastern Mojave Desert, Morongo Basin, and Western Mojave

Desert.

* WHEN…From 2 AM to 10 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles and motorcycles. Gusty winds will blow

around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few

power outages may result.

Use extra caution if driving high profile vehicles or motorcycles.

Secure outdoor objects.