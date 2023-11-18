Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued November 18 at 3:43AM PST until November 19 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph expected.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County
Mountains, San Diego County Mountains, Apple and Lucerne
Valleys, Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San
Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

* WHEN…From 2 AM to 4 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

National Weather Service

