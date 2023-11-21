High Wind Warning issued November 21 at 1:48PM PST until November 21 at 2:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
Santa Ana winds have become weaker and more localized to below
passes and canyons. Winds will continue to weaken into Wednesday
morning.
Santa Ana winds have become weaker and more localized to below
passes and canyons. Winds will continue to weaken into Wednesday
morning.
News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.