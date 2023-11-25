Freeze Warning issued November 25 at 1:18AM MST until November 26 at 9:00AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…Temperatures in the upper 20s.
* WHERE…Western portion of Joshua Tree National Park.
* WHEN…From 1 AM to 8 AM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill sensitive
vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.