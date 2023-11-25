Freeze Warning issued November 25 at 12:11AM PST until November 26 at 8:00AM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…First freeze of the season, with sub-freezing temperatures
as low as 30 degrees possible.
* WHERE…In California, Eastern Mojave Desert and Morongo Basin. In
Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, portions of the Las
Vegas Valley, and Northeast Clark County.
* WHEN…From 2 AM to 8 AM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.