Freeze Warning issued November 25 at 12:11AM PST until November 26 at 8:00AM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…First freeze of the season, with sub-freezing temperatures

as low as 30 degrees possible.

* WHERE…In California, Eastern Mojave Desert and Morongo Basin. In

Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, portions of the Las

Vegas Valley, and Northeast Clark County.

* WHEN…From 2 AM to 8 AM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.